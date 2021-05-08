James Garner Buys 20,000 Shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) Stock

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:KZA) insider James Garner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.39 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,880.00 ($19,914.29).

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

