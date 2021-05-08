Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,185 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,021,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

