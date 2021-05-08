Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $12,788,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Rollins by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 242,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

