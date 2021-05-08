Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 434,434 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 434,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

