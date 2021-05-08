Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,982 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

