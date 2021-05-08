Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

