Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,107,000 after acquiring an additional 114,430 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 181,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

BSX stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.