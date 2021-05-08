Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $5.88 Million in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,848,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,182,000 after buying an additional 447,037 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after buying an additional 332,242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Autohome by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 281,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Autohome by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $93.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

