Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.94 ($161.11).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €115.50 ($135.88) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.12.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

