Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,050 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,760 ($101.38).
The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,432.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,915.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
