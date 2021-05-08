Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,050 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,760 ($101.38).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,432.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,915.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.