Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €175.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

ETR SAE opened at €161.30 ($189.76) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €183.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.