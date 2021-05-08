Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €175.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

ETR SAE opened at €161.30 ($189.76) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €183.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

