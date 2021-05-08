Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYND. BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $106.91 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 353.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

