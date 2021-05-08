Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

DWNI opened at €43.18 ($50.80) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.01.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

