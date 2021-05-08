Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on HOYA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HOYA in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

HOYA stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.45. HOYA has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $141.08.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

