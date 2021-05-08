Jeremy Suddards Sells 11,650 Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Stock

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) insider Jeremy Suddards sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £78,521 ($102,588.19).

Shares of LON APTD opened at GBX 669.91 ($8.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £378.08 million and a P/E ratio of 54.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 689.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 564.08. Aptitude Software Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 735.45 ($9.61).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

