JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.12 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of FROG traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,979,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. JFrog has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.30.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last three months.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.