JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $6.14 on Friday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,960,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. JFrog has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.