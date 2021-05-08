JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $6.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,979,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. JFrog has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 317,053 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

