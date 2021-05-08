JMP Securities Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $395.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.