JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOAN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. 298,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,871. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

