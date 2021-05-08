John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,438,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 427,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,073,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after purchasing an additional 144,119 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,698,000 after purchasing an additional 621,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $181,568,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.