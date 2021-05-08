Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

