Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.420-9.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.60 billion-$91.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.23 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.50. 5,230,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

