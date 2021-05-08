JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 125,749 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 238.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Surgalign worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgalign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,920,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

