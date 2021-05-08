JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 221.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

