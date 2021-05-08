JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $380,000 Holdings in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 225.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Protective Insurance were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTVCB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

PTVCB opened at $23.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Protective Insurance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $327.85 million, a P/E ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

