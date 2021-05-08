JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 203.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVGI. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

