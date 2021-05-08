JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Stabilus stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

