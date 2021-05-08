JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.