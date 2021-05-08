JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Proximus alerts:

BGAOY opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2888 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.