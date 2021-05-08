JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWFG. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $230.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

In related news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $54,718.56. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

