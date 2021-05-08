JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,115 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

FREQ opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FREQ. B. Riley reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $910,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,855,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.