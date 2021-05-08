JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 82,739 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.50 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

