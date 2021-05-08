JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

NTNX stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $80,535,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,527.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 387,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $9,050,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 974.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

