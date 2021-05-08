Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.96. The company had a trading volume of 430,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,069. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.72 and a 200 day moving average of $277.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.