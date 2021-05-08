JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,194 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

