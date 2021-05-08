JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 8,710 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 846,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.44 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

