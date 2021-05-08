JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

