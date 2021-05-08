JustInvest LLC Buys 1,706 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

NYSE STT opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 128.97%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

