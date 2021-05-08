JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,684,000 after acquiring an additional 404,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $131,451,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.40 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

