JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,761 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,574 shares of company stock worth $15,116,240. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $244.11 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

