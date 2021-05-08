JustInvest LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

