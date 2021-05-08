Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU traded up $8.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.