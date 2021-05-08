Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 1,951,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 in the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

