KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.19

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 1456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 57,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
