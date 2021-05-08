KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.19

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 1456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 57,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

