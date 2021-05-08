KBC Group NV Acquires 158,892 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 179.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158,892 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

UEC stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $716.24 million, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

