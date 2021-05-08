KBC Group NV Buys 35,398 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 168.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.