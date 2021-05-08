KBC Group NV Sells 1,122 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LPX opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

