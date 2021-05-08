KBC Group NV Sells 7,122 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Comerica were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

