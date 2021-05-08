KBC Group NV Trims Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $8,443,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreLogic by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

NYSE CLGX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.