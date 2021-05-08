Kcash Market Capitalization Achieves $10.48 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $10.48 million and $2.50 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kcash Coin Profile
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
